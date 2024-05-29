Mainland denounces Lai Ching-te's 'Taiwan independence' words

Lai Ching-te's debut speech on May 20 was full of lies and deceit and utilized a patchwork of information to distort history, fully revealing his "Taiwan independence" nature.

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new leader, saying his debut speech on May 20 was full of lies and deceit and utilized a patchwork of information to distort history, fully revealing his "Taiwan independence" nature.

Both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference. "It is a historical and legal fact that has never changed and can not be changed," Zhu said.

Zhu made the comments in response to Lai's speech, in which Lai mentioned Chiang Wei-shui's description of Taiwan in 1921 as "a frontline guardian of world peace" and said that "the city of Tainan marked Taiwan's links to globalization in 1624," the year in which the Netherlands started its 38-year colonial rule over Taiwan.

Calling Chiang a leader of the anti-colonialism movement during the period when Japan exercised colonial rule over Taiwan, Zhu said the purpose of Chiang was to resist Japanese colonial rule and fight for the freedom of the Chinese nation. Chiang also said that the Taiwanese are clearly Chinese.

With the purpose of whitewashing the vicious motives of soliciting external support for their independence agenda, the manipulation of Chiang's words by people like Lai is a betrayal of the spirit of the Chinese nation and disrespectful to Chiang, Zhu said.

Zhu also slammed Lai and his ilk for using Taiwan's misery of being colonized by the Netherlands as a tool to promote "Taiwan independence."

"They not only failed their ancestors but also betrayed the Chinese nation," Zhu said.