Former deputy general manager of China's food giant arrested for multiple suspected crimes

Zhou Zheng, a former deputy general manager of China's leading food trader COFCO Corporation, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, embezzlement, and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Zhou's case was handed over to the procuratorial authority following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision investigation, the SPP statement said.

Zhou also previously served as a member of the leading Communist Party of China (CPC) members' group of the company.

In November 2023, China's top graft-busting body announced that Zhou had been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws.

Earlier this month, the agency announced that Zhou had been expelled from the CPC.