Xi holds talks with Egyptian president

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi noted that, 68 years ago, Egypt was the first Arab and African state to establish diplomatic relations with China. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, he said, adding that over the past decade, the two heads of state have worked together to guide the vigorous development of bilateral relations.

China-Egypt relations have become a vivid illustration of China's solidarity, coordination, and mutually-beneficial win-win cooperation with Arab, African, Islamic and developing countries, Xi said, adding that under the new circumstances, building a more enriched and dynamic China-Egypt relationship meets the common expectations of the two peoples.

Xi said that China is ready to work with Egypt to deepen mutual trust, advance cooperation, build a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Xi stressed that China is striving in all aspects to build a strong and prosperous country and achieve national rejuvenation, and China and Egypt are facing historic opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in various fields. The two sides should continue to firmly support each other and work together to promote common development, Xi added.

China is ready to work with Egypt to tap the potential of cooperation in traditional areas such as infrastructure, industry, electricity and agriculture, explore cooperation in emerging areas such as health care, information and communications, and renewable energy, deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, and encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Egypt, Xi said.

Xi urged efforts to organize the 2024 China-Egypt year of partnership, expand personnel and cultural exchanges, and make the Luban Workshop in Egypt a benchmark for China-Africa vocational education cooperation.

China supports Egypt in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and stands ready to further strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS cooperation mechanism, advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries, Xi said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Xi said that China is ready to work closely with Egypt and other parties to build a successful China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, inject new impetus into China-Arab relations, and promote the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

China is also willing to work with Egypt and other African members of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and work together to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, Xi added.

Sisi expressed his pleasure at paying a state visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, adding that Egypt expects to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and strive to promote regional peace and stability.

Sisi said that Egypt adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China's position on issues relating to its core interests such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xizang and human rights, and firmly supports China in achieving complete national reunification.

It is hoped that the 2024 Egypt-China year of partnership will be an opportunity for the two countries to enhance people-to-people exchanges and strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as information and communications, artificial intelligence, new energy, food security and finance, Sisi added.

Expressing appreciation to Xi for putting forward a series of global initiatives, Sisi said Egypt stands ready to work closely with China in multilateral cooperation to make positive contributions to human peace and progress.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Xi said that the current round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict has caused heavy casualties of innocent Palestinian civilians and the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely grave, and China is deeply saddened. It is imperative to cease fire and stop the war immediately, avoid the spillover of conflict which will impact regional peace and stability, and prevent a more serious humanitarian crisis, he said.

Noting that the two-State solution is the fundamental way out for resolving the Palestinian question, Xi said China firmly supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations. China appreciates Egypt's important role in cooling down the situation and providing humanitarian relief, and is ready to work with Egypt to continue to provide assistance to the people in Gaza within its capacity, and promote an early, full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, Xi added.

Egypt greatly appreciates China's consistent commitment to justice on the Palestinian question and stands ready to maintain close communication with China to push for an early easing of tensions in the Gaza Strip, Sisi added.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents in various fields, which involve the plan for the promotion of cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road, science and technology innovation, investment and economic cooperation, and quarantine.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.