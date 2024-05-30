China launches communication satellite for Pakistan

China successfully launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan using a Long March-3B rocket, with the launch taking place at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center.

The satellite has entered its planned orbit.

The launch was the 524th mission of the Long March rocket series.