Xi announces China will host second China-Arab States Summit in 2026
11:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Thursday that China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, which will be another milestone in China-Arab relations.
Xi made the announcement as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
