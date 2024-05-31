Chinese rocket launches 5 satellites into space

China on Friday successfully launched the CERES-1 commercial carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, sending a group of five satellites into space.

China on Friday successfully launched the CERES-1 commercial carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending a group of five satellites into space.

The commercial rocket blasted off from the launch site at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time).

It was the 13th flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.