Chinese rocket launches 5 satellites into space
10:42 UTC+8, 2024-05-31 0
China on Friday successfully launched the CERES-1 commercial carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, sending a group of five satellites into space.
10:42 UTC+8, 2024-05-31 0
China on Friday successfully launched the CERES-1 commercial carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending a group of five satellites into space.
The commercial rocket blasted off from the launch site at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time).
It was the 13th flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports