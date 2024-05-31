﻿
News / Nation

Former senior Hebei provincial legislator stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  19:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-31
Wang Xuefeng, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Taiyuan in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Wang took undue advantage of his various positions from 1999 to 2022 to assist individuals and organizations in matters concerning the selection and appointment of officials, business operations and job arrangements, among other matters. In return, he accepted money and valuables worth over 84.07 million yuan (US$11.83 million), either directly or through others.

After retirement, Wang abused his influence on the posts he formerly held to seek unfair benefits for others, accepting money and gifts worth more than 4.11 million yuan in return, according to the prosecutors.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Wang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
