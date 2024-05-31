2 killed in east China garage explosion

Two people were killed following the explosion at a garage in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday evening, local authorities said.

Two people were killed following the explosion at a garage in east China's Jiangxi Province on Friday evening, local authorities said.

The explosion took place at around 7pm at a roadside garage in Jinshan Town of Shangli County, causing a residential building to collapse, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Search and rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the incident is being investigated.