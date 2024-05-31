Xi emphasizes all-round development of children

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the all-round development of children in a reply letter to students from a primary school in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the all-round development of children in a reply letter to students from a primary school in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged them to be patriotic, self-reliant and aspiring children in the new era and extended International Children's Day greetings to children nationwide, in the letter dated Thursday.