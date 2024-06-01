﻿
News / Nation

Typhoon Maliksi wanes upon landing in south China province

  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-01       0
Typhoon Maliksi made landfall in Yangxi County, located in Yangjiang city, in south China's Guangdong Province as a tropical storm at around 0:55am Monday.
Following its landfall, Maliksi weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression. Nonetheless, it unleashed heavy rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday morning in southern Guangdong, with the highest cumulative rainfall of 272.3 mm recorded in the Leizhou Peninsula.

As of 6:52am Saturday, a total of 28 rainstorm warning signals were active across Guangdong.

The heavy rainfall also affected the eastern provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang and Jiangxi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
