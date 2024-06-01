8 trapped in east China coal mine accident
Eight people were trapped in a coal mine in east China's Shandong Province after an inrush of water, local authorities said on Saturday.
The flooding accident occurred at Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang County in the city of Tai'an.
Rescue efforts are underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
