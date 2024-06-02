﻿
China has been promoting peace talks on Ukraine crisis: defense minister

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Sunday that China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude on the Ukraine crisis.

He made the remarks when delivering a speech on China's approach to global security at the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore.

China has never provided weapons to either party of the Ukraine crisis, Dong said.

The Chinese defense minister also said that on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China adheres to a just and impartial position and works together with the international community to push for a ceasefire.

On issues such as those concerning the Korean Peninsula, Afghanistan and Myanmar, China has actively sought political settlement and thus played a constructive role, Dong added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
