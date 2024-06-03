﻿
News / Nation

1 trapped miner found dead in east China coal mine flooding

Xinhua
  12:37 UTC+8, 2024-06-03       0
One trapped miner, previously reported missing in a flooded coal mine in east China's Shandong Province, has been found dead by rescuers, according to the latest development briefed by officials on the ground.

By 4am Monday, the mine tunnel had been cleared of flood water but was still clogged with a large amount of silt. Rescuers began dredging work on Monday, which is expected to last several days. They will persist in their efforts to locate the trapped miners and prevent secondary accidents, according to the officials.

The flooding occurred at around 5pm on Saturday at the Huafeng coal mine in Ningyang County in the city of Tai'an. Among the 10 people working underground, two managed to escape while eight were trapped.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
