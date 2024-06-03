﻿
News / Nation

Chinese police to step up crackdown on street racing

Xinhua
  18:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-03       0
Chinese police will step up a crackdown on street racing to ensure safe and quiet nights for residents, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.
Xinhua
  18:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-03       0

Chinese police will step up a crackdown on street racing to ensure safe and quiet nights for residents, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

Car racing on the street, mostly taking place at night to avoid police intervention, not only threatens traffic safety but also makes noise and disturbs people's rest, particularly when students are preparing for upcoming high school and college entrance exams, the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry said a nationwide operation against street racing has been carried out since the beginning of this year and has achieved notable progress.

In the press release, the ministry published 10 typical street racing cases cracked down by the police to raise public awareness and called on the public to report such illegal activities to the police.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     