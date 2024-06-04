China hopes EU will stay committed to free trade, oppose protectionism: spokesperson

China hopes that the European Union will honor its commitment to upholding free trade and opposing protectionism, and work together with China.

China hopes that the European Union will honor its commitment to upholding free trade and opposing protectionism, and work together with China to maintain the overall interest of China-EU economic and trade cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question on relevant remarks by an EU official.

Mao said that China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and provide an open, inclusive and transparent business environment for enterprises from all countries.