China hopes EU will stay committed to free trade, oppose protectionism: spokesperson
China hopes that the European Union will honor its commitment to upholding free trade and opposing protectionism, and work together with China to maintain the overall interest of China-EU economic and trade cooperation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question on relevant remarks by an EU official.
Mao said that China will continue to promote high-level opening-up and provide an open, inclusive and transparent business environment for enterprises from all countries.