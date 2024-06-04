﻿
News / Nation

High-speed sleeper train services between mainland, HK to begin on June 15

Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
High-speed sleeper trains linking Beijing and Shanghai with Hong Kong will commence operations on June 15.
Xinhua
  21:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0

High-speed sleeper trains linking Beijing and Shanghai with Hong Kong will commence operations on June 15, facilitating personnel exchanges between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, the China State Railway Group said on Tuesday.

Non-high-speed train services between Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong will be upgraded and replaced by high-speed services, after which passengers will be able to travel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong overnight.

The time it takes to travel between Beijing and Hong Kong will be reduced to about 12 hours, and the travel time between Shanghai and Hong Kong to about 11 hours, the operator has said.

The new services will run between Beijing West Railway Station, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station. Ticket sales for the high-speed sleeper trains will open on Wednesday, China Railway said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
China Railway
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     