Automatic hydrogen-filling robot operational in China's Inner Mongolia

A low temperature resistant automatic hydrogen-filling robot has entered operation at Batuta heavy haul railway hydrogen refueling station in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

A low temperature resistant automatic hydrogen-filling robot has entered operation at Batuta heavy haul railway hydrogen refueling station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

It can realize all-weather hydrogen filling at a minimum of minus 25 degrees Celsius, with a maximum hydrogen flow of 7.2 kg per minute. At its fastest, a hydrogen-powered locomotive can be filled up in 30 minutes and run continuously for 8 hours.

Zhang Kai, a technician at the station, said the robot can not only improve hydrogen-filling efficiency but also effectively reduce personnel misoperation, thus reducing safety risks and operating costs.