﻿
News / Nation

Yuntai Mountain scenic area responds to claims waterfall is fed by pipes

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
The Yuntai Mountain scenic area in central China's Henan Province responded on Wednesday that the pipes were a measure to increase water flow during the dry season.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:27 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
Yuntai Mountain scenic area responds to claims waterfall is fed by pipes

Yuntai Mountain Waterfall is the highest waterfall in Asia.

Yuntai Mountain Waterfall in central China, the highest waterfall in Asia with a vertical drop of 314 meters, was recently suspected to be man-made after a tourist discovered the source of it was a few large water pipes.

After the online video of water pipes supplying water to the waterfall sparked public attention, the Yuntai Mountain scenic area in central China's Henan Province responded on Tuesday that the pipes were a measure to increase water flow during the dry season.

Douyin user "Farisvov" released a video claiming he discovered the source of the Yuntai Mountain Waterfall was a few large water pipes.

"The Yuntai Mountain waterfall is a natural landscape feature but, as a seasonal attraction, in order to ensure that tourists do not go away disappointed, the water pipes are just a small enhancement measure during the dry season," the scenic area responded on its Weibo account on Wednesday.

They also indicated that during the abundant summer water period, the waterfall would present itself in its most perfect and original state.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     