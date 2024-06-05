Yuntai Mountain scenic area responds to claims waterfall is fed by pipes

The Yuntai Mountain scenic area in central China's Henan Province responded on Wednesday that the pipes were a measure to increase water flow during the dry season.

Yuntai Mountain Waterfall in central China, the highest waterfall in Asia with a vertical drop of 314 meters, was recently suspected to be man-made after a tourist discovered the source of it was a few large water pipes.

After the online video of water pipes supplying water to the waterfall sparked public attention, the Yuntai Mountain scenic area in central China's Henan Province responded on Tuesday that the pipes were a measure to increase water flow during the dry season.

"The Yuntai Mountain waterfall is a natural landscape feature but, as a seasonal attraction, in order to ensure that tourists do not go away disappointed, the water pipes are just a small enhancement measure during the dry season," the scenic area responded on its Weibo account on Wednesday.

They also indicated that during the abundant summer water period, the waterfall would present itself in its most perfect and original state.