﻿
News / Nation

China's ecological environment improves in 2023 with progress on air, water quality

Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0
China has reported better performance on environmental protection in 2023, with continued improvement in air and water quality.
Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2024-06-05       0

China has reported better performance on environmental protection in 2023, with continued improvement in air and water quality, according to a communique released by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Wednesday.

For the 339 cities monitored by the ministry, the average density of PM2.5, a key indicator of air pollution, was 30 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023, almost 3 micrograms per cubic meter down from the annual target, according to the ecology and environment communique released on the ministry's website.

The figure has seen a plummet of 28.6 percent since 2016, reflecting a trend of continued improvement in air quality.

In terms of surface water, 89.4 percent of monitored sections had fairly good quality – at or above Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system, up 1.5 percentage points year on year.

The communique also revealed that the proportion of seawater areas under China's jurisdiction with top quality stood at 97.9 percent, up 0.5 percentage points year on year.

Wednesday marks World Environment Day, a United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect the planet's environment.

This year's World Environment Day focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

China has restored over 100 million mu (about 6.7 million hectares) of ecosystems that include mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts, said an official with the Ministry of Natural Resources during a themed activity held by the United Nations Environment Programme China Office on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     