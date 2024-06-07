China's 1st homegrown large cruise ship receives over 150,000 tourists

China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, has completed 37 journeys and welcomed over 150,000 tourists as of Friday, according to its operators.

The ship embarked on its maiden voyage at the beginning of the year and gained popularity among tourists.

In the run-up to the Dragon Boat Festival this year, the ship received nearly 4,000 passengers shortly after docking at Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal Friday.

The cruise ship, 323.6 meters in length, has a gross weight of 135,500 tons, and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers in 2,125 guest rooms.

The cruise industry, with its long industrial chain and a high degree of internationalization, is often called "the golden industry that floats." Over 1,000 domestic and foreign manufacturers were involved in building Adora Magic City.

Meanwhile, China's second homegrown large cruise ship entered a shipyard in Shanghai for final assembly on April 20, signifying that China has developed the capability to engage in bulk production of cruise ships.