China deplores EU plan to impose provisional duties on Chinese EVs
19:55 UTC+8, 2024-06-12 0
China is strongly dissatisfied with the European plan to impose provisional duties on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.
China is strongly dissatisfied with the European plan to impose provisional duties on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, the commerce ministry said Wednesday, noting the move has ignored facts and WTO rules.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
