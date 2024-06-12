Former vice governor of Gansu under investigation

Yang Zixing, former vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

Yang, also formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the Gansu provincial government, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and laws.