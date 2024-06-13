Chinese premier arrives in New Zealand for official visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived on Thursday for an official visit to New Zealand, the first leg of his three-nation tour from June 13 to 20.

Li said upon arrival that he looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with New Zealand leaders and people from all walks of life on China-New Zealand relations and issues of common concern, to further deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and to updating the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to New Zealand, as well as the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and New Zealand, Li said, noting that his visit to New Zealand is intended to continue traditional friendship, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and drive common development.

Although China and New Zealand are separated by vast oceans, their friendly exchanges have a long history, and they have a deep understanding and affection for each other, Li said.

Over the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the relationship between China and New Zealand has consistently been at the forefront of China's relations with developed countries, Li added.

Noting that the two countries have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, science and technology, and cultural exchanges, Li said that their cooperation has set a model of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems, historical cultures, and stages of development.

Li expressed his belief that with the joint efforts, China-New Zealand relations will surely usher in an even brighter future, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries and contributing more to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

During his stay, Li will hold in-depth exchanges of views with Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other officials on China-New Zealand relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

Li will also pay official visits to Australia and Malaysia, and will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.