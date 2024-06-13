﻿
News / Nation

Chinese premier arrives in New Zealand for official visit

Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived on Thursday for an official visit to New Zealand, the first leg of his three-nation tour from June 13 to 20.
Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived on Thursday for an official visit to New Zealand, the first leg of his three-nation tour from June 13 to 20.

Li said upon arrival that he looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with New Zealand leaders and people from all walks of life on China-New Zealand relations and issues of common concern, to further deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and to updating the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to New Zealand, as well as the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and New Zealand, Li said, noting that his visit to New Zealand is intended to continue traditional friendship, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and drive common development.

Although China and New Zealand are separated by vast oceans, their friendly exchanges have a long history, and they have a deep understanding and affection for each other, Li said.

Over the more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the relationship between China and New Zealand has consistently been at the forefront of China's relations with developed countries, Li added.

Noting that the two countries have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, science and technology, and cultural exchanges, Li said that their cooperation has set a model of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems, historical cultures, and stages of development.

Li expressed his belief that with the joint efforts, China-New Zealand relations will surely usher in an even brighter future, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries and contributing more to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

During his stay, Li will hold in-depth exchanges of views with Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other officials on China-New Zealand relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

Li will also pay official visits to Australia and Malaysia, and will co-chair the ninth China-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     