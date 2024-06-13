﻿
China issues orange alert for mountain torrents in Guangxi

  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
China has issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with authorities advising preparations against natural disasters.
In a joint statement, the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Thursday evening warned of high possibilities of disasters triggered by mountain torrents in northern Guangxi, highlighting specific areas in particular.

Mountain torrents may also occur in other areas due to heavy rainfall over a short period of time, the statement said.

All localities are advised to take preventive measures such as real-time monitoring, issuing flood prevention warnings, and undertaking relocation work to ensure safety.

China has a four-tier weather warning system for floods, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

In a separate update, the National Meteorological Center on Thursday evening reissued a yellow alert for severe convective weather, forecasting thunderstorms, gales and hail in many parts of the country. This is expected to affect some parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
