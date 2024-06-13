﻿
News / Nation

2 martial arts coaches sentenced to life for beating 8-year-old boy to death

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:25 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Two martial arts coaches were sentenced to life imprisonment, and another received a suspended sentence by a court on Thursday for beating an 8-year-old boy to death.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  13:25 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

Two martial arts coaches were sentenced to life imprisonment, and another received a suspended sentence by the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court on Thursday after an 8-year-old boy was beaten to death in a club in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The boy, surnamed Zhai, born in 2014, enrolled in the martial arts club operated by the defendant, surnamed Zhang, on June 10, 2023.

2 martial arts coaches sentenced to life for beating 8-year-old boy to death

The martial arts club involved

Because Zhai didn't do his moves well enough, Zhang, who was teaching, along with his son, who assisted in teaching, and another coach, Li, physically assaulted and tied up the boy on June 18, 2023.

Later, Zhai was found unconscious and in a coma and was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment but died despite rescue efforts, according to the court.

Zhang called the police the same afternoon, and the three individuals confessed to the criminal acts after being taken to the police station.

The court found that the defendants, Zhang and Li, intentionally inflicted bodily harm on Zhai through violent methods during their teaching and training, resulting in his death. Their actions constituted intentional injury. The prolonged beating and tying of a minor student were deemed serious in nature, cruel in execution, and grave in consequence, causing significant social harm, the court said.

Consequently, Zhang and Li were sentenced to life imprisonment and permanently deprived of their political rights.

Zhang's son participated in the criminal act, also constituting intentional injury. He was sentenced to three years behind bars with a five-year reprieve.

The court stated that the three defendants are prohibited from engaging in work that involves close contact with minors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     