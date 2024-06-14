﻿
Nearly 27,000 residents evacuated due to heavy rainfall in east China

As of 6am Friday, about 51,500 people in Nanping, Sanming, and other cities in east China's Fujian Province were affected by the latest round of heavy rainfall, with nearly 27,000 residents evacuated, according to local authorities.

During this period, more than 3,133 hectares of crops were damaged in Fujian, according to the provincial flood control authorities.

From 8am on June 9 to 6am on June 14, 386 townships in 55 county-level areas across Fujian recorded accumulative precipitation of more than 100 mm. The highest precipitation was reported in Huangkeng Township of Nanping City, topping 581.8 mm, local meteorological authorities said.

After heavy downpours hit the province, local emergency repair staff, equipped with power-generating vehicles and electric power generators, have helped affected households in Nanping restore power supply.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
