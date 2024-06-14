Former senior Xizang political advisor indicted for suspected bribe-taking

Jiang Jie, ex-vice chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Following investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the first branch of the people's procuratorate of north China's Tianjin filed Jiang's case with the city's first intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement on Friday.

Prosecutors accused Jiang of taking advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others, in return he illegally accepted huge sums of money and valuables.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, the statement noted.