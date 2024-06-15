﻿
News / Nation

5 dead in vehicle collision in northeast China

Five people were killed after a car collided with a heavy tanker truck on Saturday in Daqing, Heilongjiang Province, local traffic police have announced.
Five people were killed after a car collided with a heavy tanker truck on Saturday in the city of Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local traffic police have announced.

The crash occurred at about 10am in Daqing's Honggang District, the police said.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

Source: Xinhua
