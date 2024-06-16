﻿
Heavy rainfall triggers flooding in 22 rivers in south China region

Xinhua
  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in 22 rivers in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the regional hydrology center reported on Sunday.
Xinhua
  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
Imaginechina

Rongjiang River is seen flooded in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on June 15, 2024.

A total of 30 hydrologic stations in 22 rivers in Guangxi reported water levels between 0.03 meters and 2.63 meters above the warning levels, the center said.

The Hezhou hydrologic station of the Hejiang River reported the largest flooding in a decade.

From 8 am Saturday to 8 am Sunday, heavy rains lashed about half a dozen prefecture-level cities in Guangxi, including Hechi, Liuzhou, Yulin, Hezhou and Baise.

One township in the city of Hechi and another in the city of Liuzhou saw precipitation of some 140 mm within the day.

The center also predicted that the water levels in some swollen local rivers will continue to rise by up to one meter in the next 24 hours.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
