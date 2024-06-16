High-speed sleeper train service between Beijing, Hong Kong begins

The first high-speed sleeper train from Hong Kong to Beijing departed from Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station on Saturday evening.

The first high-speed sleeper train from Hong Kong to Beijing departed from Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station on Saturday evening.

The new train service runs between Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station and Beijing West Railway Station every Friday to Monday. The time it takes to travel between Beijing and Hong Kong will be reduced to about 12.5 hours from 24.5 hours.

A Hong Kong passenger surnamed Koo on board was excited about the journey, saying the train offered older people a convenient and comfortable option to travel.

Lam Sai-hung, secretary for transport and logistics of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, was also on the train to witness the moment.