Senior political adviser Wu Yingjie under probe

Wu Yingjie, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Sunday.

Wu, also head of the Committee on Culture, Historical Data and Studies of the CPPCC National Committee, is investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.