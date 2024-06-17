﻿
China to include Australia in list of unilateral visa-free countries

Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said today that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.
Reuters

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Annual Leaders’ Meeting at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on June 17, 2024.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.

Li made the remarks during a joint press meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Li said that the Chinese and Australian sides had a candid exchange of views on some issues concerning their differences, and have agreed to properly manage those differences in a manner consistent with the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li said that the most important experience and inspiration drawn from the development of China-Australia relations over the past decade is to uphold mutual respect, seek common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
