China to include Australia in list of unilateral visa-free countries

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China will include Australia in the list of unilateral visa-free countries.

Li made the remarks during a joint press meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Li said that the Chinese and Australian sides had a candid exchange of views on some issues concerning their differences, and have agreed to properly manage those differences in a manner consistent with the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li said that the most important experience and inspiration drawn from the development of China-Australia relations over the past decade is to uphold mutual respect, seek common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation.