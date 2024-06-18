China initiates emergency response to flooding in 3 provinces hit by torrential rains

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in three provinces in anticipation of potential flooding.

Xinhua

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in three provinces in anticipation of potential flooding, as intense rainstorms continue to batter the south of the country.

Affected regions include Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi. An additional team has been assigned to Guangdong to aid and direct flood prevention operations.

The headquarters is continuing to enforce a Level-IV emergency flood control response in Fujian, Guangxi, Zhejiang and Guizhou.

An urgent shipment of 10,000 emergency kits for families has been dispatched to Fujian and Guangdong to provide comprehensive support for local resettlement and relief efforts involving those affected by the floods.

China operates a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe response scenario.

Meteorological forecasts predict that from Monday to Tuesday, regions in Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangxi will be hit by torrential rains, with particularly heavy downpours expected in certain parts of Guangxi.

In recognition of the prolonged duration, significant accumulation and extreme nature of the ongoing rainfall in southern China, a Ministry of Emergency Management official has called on local authorities to activate and adjust their emergency response levels as swiftly as possible.

The official emphasized the importance of evacuating residents from hazardous areas in a timely and resolute manner.