﻿
News / Nation

China initiates emergency response to flooding in 3 provinces hit by torrential rains

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in three provinces in anticipation of potential flooding.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
China initiates emergency response to flooding in 3 provinces hit by torrential rains
Xinhua

Fushi hydropower station opens its gate to release water to meet the flood peak in Rong'an County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on June 17, 2024.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday initiated a Level-IV emergency response in three provinces in anticipation of potential flooding, as intense rainstorms continue to batter the south of the country.

Affected regions include Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi. An additional team has been assigned to Guangdong to aid and direct flood prevention operations.

The headquarters is continuing to enforce a Level-IV emergency flood control response in Fujian, Guangxi, Zhejiang and Guizhou.

An urgent shipment of 10,000 emergency kits for families has been dispatched to Fujian and Guangdong to provide comprehensive support for local resettlement and relief efforts involving those affected by the floods.

China operates a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe response scenario.

Meteorological forecasts predict that from Monday to Tuesday, regions in Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangxi will be hit by torrential rains, with particularly heavy downpours expected in certain parts of Guangxi.

In recognition of the prolonged duration, significant accumulation and extreme nature of the ongoing rainfall in southern China, a Ministry of Emergency Management official has called on local authorities to activate and adjust their emergency response levels as swiftly as possible.

The official emphasized the importance of evacuating residents from hazardous areas in a timely and resolute manner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     