﻿
News / Nation

Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts

Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to fight floods and droughts and to ensure solid work in disaster relief to safeguard people's lives and property.
Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to fight floods and droughts, and to ensure solid work in disaster relief to safeguard people's lives and property, as well as social stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on flood and drought relief work.

Noting the recent heavy and persistent rainfall in many parts of the south, as well as droughts in some northern areas, Xi said no effort should be spared to search for and rescue those missing or trapped, make proper arrangements for the disaster victims, maintain normal order in work and life, and minimize the damage.

As China enters the main flood season, all localities and departments should improve disaster monitoring and early warning, prepare adequate equipment and materials, and respond effectively to all emergencies, Xi said.

Several Chinese provinces have initiated or upgraded their emergency response for flooding after experiencing intense downpours and rising river levels in June. Meanwhile, scorching heat is baking central and northern China, with many national weather stations registering record-breaking daily high temperatures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     