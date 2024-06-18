Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to fight floods and droughts and to ensure solid work in disaster relief to safeguard people's lives and property.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to fight floods and droughts, and to ensure solid work in disaster relief to safeguard people's lives and property, as well as social stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on flood and drought relief work.

Noting the recent heavy and persistent rainfall in many parts of the south, as well as droughts in some northern areas, Xi said no effort should be spared to search for and rescue those missing or trapped, make proper arrangements for the disaster victims, maintain normal order in work and life, and minimize the damage.

As China enters the main flood season, all localities and departments should improve disaster monitoring and early warning, prepare adequate equipment and materials, and respond effectively to all emergencies, Xi said.

Several Chinese provinces have initiated or upgraded their emergency response for flooding after experiencing intense downpours and rising river levels in June. Meanwhile, scorching heat is baking central and northern China, with many national weather stations registering record-breaking daily high temperatures.