150 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China by Myanmar

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Tuesday said 150 Chinese nationals suspected of cross-border telecom fraud have been transferred from Myanmar to China.

Since last year, the MPS has deepened law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar police to crack down on telecom and online fraud crimes, with a total of 49,000 Chinese suspects handed over to the Chinese side, according to the MPS.