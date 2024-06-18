4 missing after rain-triggered mountain torrents, landslides in China's Xinjiang

Torrential rains triggered mountain torrents and landslides in the city of Changji, Xinjiang, at 6:50pm Monday, leaving roads clogged and four people missing.

Torrential rains triggered mountain torrents and landslides in the city of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at about 6:50pm Monday, leaving roads clogged and four people missing, according to local emergency response and fire departments.

Police received reports of vehicles being trapped at around 7:55pm Monday, and immediately launched rescue operations.

By 3am Tuesday, roads had been cleared, with trapped people and vehicles moved to safe locations.

Search and rescue efforts for the four missing people are still underway.