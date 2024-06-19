Chinese police probe into money laundering case in anti-drug cooperation with US
Following a US clue on drugs and money laundering, Chinese police have launched an investigation into a case involving illegal foreign exchange transactions, China's Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.
