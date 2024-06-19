﻿
Chinese, US officials discuss counternarcotics cooperation

Xinhua
  08:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-19
Chinese and US officials met recently and discussed the promotion of counternarcotics cooperation between the two countries.

According to a news release issued by the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday, during a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng and Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, last Friday, "the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on promoting counternarcotics cooperation between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."

Xie welcomed Gupta's upcoming visit to China, and briefed Gupta on the recent efforts of China's drug control authorities, emphasizing that "the fentanyl problem is not China's problem, nor was it caused by China," the release said.

"But out of humanitarian considerations, China has been doing its utmost to help the US side deal with the fentanyl issue," Xie told Gupta, the release said.

China, Xie said, "has made great efforts and demonstrated its sincerity for cooperation."

"The US side needs to move in the same direction with China, take China's concerns seriously and earnestly address them, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for cooperation," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
