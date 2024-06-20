2 killed, 5 missing after torrential rains in E China

Two people have been killed and five others missing as of 2:30pm Thursday after torrential rains hit Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, according to local authorities.

Two people have been killed and five others missing as of 2:30pm Thursday after torrential rains hit Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, according to local authorities.

The downpour between Wednesday night and Thursday morning also left over 200 residents in need of emergency rescue. So far, more than 2,100 residents have been relocated.

The city also upgraded its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level II.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.