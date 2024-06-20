﻿
China revs up flood rescue efforts as rains continue

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
Heavy rainfall has pelted many areas in southern China since June 9, prompting local authorities to beef up flood control and rescue measures to reduce disaster damage.
Xinhua
The emergency management department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China said on Thursday 48 rivers in Guangxi were running above flood alert levels. The region started on Wednesday to implement a Level-II emergency response, which is next to the highest in the four-tier emergency response system, to floods, with flooding having hit 64 counties in 11 cities in Guangxi.

The region's Lijiang River, a signature scenery in the popular tourist destination of Guilin City, saw its worst flooding since 1998 between last Thursday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Liujiang River in Guangxi saw its first flood crest passing through the city of Liuzhou, as the water level exceeded the warning level by 3.78 meters.

The city's urban area suffered severe waterlogging. Urbanites were seen carrying goods out of building basements. A resident surnamed Zhang said he began to remove supplies from the underground floor on Tuesday evening because of his worry about flood water potentially gushing in.

While the flood was passing, the city authorities have opted to mobilize rescue efforts, including involvement of the city's maritime affairs department, the Red Cross and volunteer groups, which have responded to emergency deployment needs. Rescuers used boats in waterlogged areas, searching for trapped people and transferring them in batches.

On Tuesday evening, the city's power supplier owned by the China Southern Power Grid, took the initiative to cut off power supply to residential communities along the riverside for the safety of the people.

"Some residential buildings, shops and underground garages along the river embankment were flooded. However, many electrical appliances were not cut off when residents were evacuated. To ensure the safety of the people, we took the emergency measure to temporarily cut off the power supply," said Luo Xinzhu, a staff member of the Liuzhou branch of the company.

Statistics from the Guangxi regional emergency management department on Thursday showed that floods had affected 431,000 people in Guangxi, while 36,150 hectares of crop planting areas were inundated.

In Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, due to intense downpours, some 2,110 residents had been relocated as of 9am Thursday, according to the local flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Meanwhile, in the flood-ravaged province of Fujian in east China, heavy rainfall had affected 586,500 people in 40 counties in Fujian, where 37,000 hectares of crops were flooded. Seven rivers in the province were in flood.

Local authorities in Fujian have implemented an all-out rescue effort, including evacuating victims, repairing flooded roads, clearing silt and draining waterlogged areas.

In the rain-battered cities of Longyan, Nanping and Sanming in Fujian, local authorities made it safe and possible for more than 1 million students to take the senior high school entrance exam as scheduled on Wednesday.

Following a week of rainfall, challenges frequently emerged in this area, with roads collapsing, trees falling over, debris gathering, and geological disasters encountered. In the city of Longyan, teachers and volunteers escorted examinees on their walks along rural roads to exam venues.

South China's Guangdong Province has also suffered severe flooding this month. Persistent rainfall, which continues, has soaked mountainous areas. By Wednesday evening, there were still seven rivers exceeding the flood alert level in Guangdong. The provincial observatory forecast that the rain would likely see a reduction in most parts of Guangdong after Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
