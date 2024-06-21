Deputy head of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee under investigation
21:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-21 0
Zhang Jianchun, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Friday.
Zhang is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
