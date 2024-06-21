﻿
No casualties reported after road collapse at subway construction site in SW China

  13:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-21
No casualties have been reported after a road section at a subway construction site collapsed early Friday in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local authorities.

The road subsidence happened at 3:50 a.m. at a section of the No. 13 Line under construction by the China Railway No. 2 Group Co., Ltd., after two water pipes buried underground burst, causing a 12-meter-long road collapse, according to the city's subway authority.

Water supply to the pipelines was cut following the road collapse, while affected roads have been closed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
