6 feared dead in landslides in Fujian

CFP

Six people have been found with no signs of life after going missing a week ago during landslides caused by heavy rainfall in east China's Fujian Province, CCTV reported on Saturday.

Rescue workers found them after extensive searches since losing contact with the victims on Sunday, CCTV said.

Unusually heavy rains have hit southern China after an early start to the annual flooding season.

The death toll reached 38 on Friday in Meizhou city in south China's Guangdong Province, where downpours led to flash floods and mudslides that destroyed thousands of low-rise houses and damaged roads and crops, CCTV said.

