8 missing after landslide in rain-drenched central China county

Eight people are missing after a landslide in central China's Hunan Province early Sunday, local authorities said.

The landslide happened in Douxi Village, Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, and was reported to the county's emergency response center at around 4am on Sunday. It led to the collapse of four houses.

All other people at the site have been relocated to safe areas, and rescue work is underway. The county has been hit by heavy rain.