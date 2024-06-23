China issues alerts for mountain torrents

China's meteorological and water resources authorities on Sunday evening warned of impending mountain torrents in some regions.

China's meteorological and water resources authorities on Sunday evening warned of impending mountain torrents in some regions.

From 8 pm Sunday to 8 pm Monday, mountain torrents are likely to occur in parts of Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hunan, according to an orange alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The two departments also issued a red alert for mountain torrents in the western part of Zhejiang and the northeastern part of Jiangxi.

Mountain torrents could also be triggered by temporary heavy downpours in other areas, the alerts said.

Localities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings, prepare for possible evacuations, and take other measures to mitigate risks.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.