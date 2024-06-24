﻿
China to spur intelligent, AI-powered electronics consumption

China will support the consumption of new-generation high-tech electronics such as smart wearable devices and AI-powered humanoid robots, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement that efforts would be made to facilitate human-computer interaction by promoting the development of technologies like flexible displays, supercharging, artificial intelligence (AI) assistants, and on-device large model.

Support will be given to the application of smart wearable devices in areas such as communication, entertainment, sports, health monitoring and mobile payments, according to the new measures.

The country will also explore the development of humanoid robots based on AI models, and expand the application of intelligent robots in cleaning, leisure and recreation, care for the elderly and the disabled, as well as education and training, the NDRC said.

New production models such as reverse customization, personalized design and flexible production will be encouraged, and promotional activities should be held to increase consumer awareness and market penetration of smart products, the NDRC said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
