China announces 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Monday that China has decided to implement a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens.

Xi made the announcement while holding talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.