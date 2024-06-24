China announces 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens
21:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-24 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Monday that China has decided to implement a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens.
21:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-24 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Monday that China has decided to implement a 15-day unilateral visa-free policy for Polish citizens.
Xi made the announcement while holding talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports