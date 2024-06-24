China strongly warns against crossing Taiwan red line

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated no country, organization, or individual should think they can cross the red line on the Taiwan question without facing consequences.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated on Monday that no country, organization, or individual should think they can cross the red line on the Taiwan question without facing consequences.

On June 21, the Chinese foreign ministry announced its decision to take countermeasures against US arms dealer Lockheed Martin Corp. and its executives.

In response to a related query during a daily press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said the US arms sales to Taiwan have seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, meddled in China's internal affairs, and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. She added that China has taken countermeasures against the relevant company and its executives involved in the arms sales in accordance with the law.

Mao emphasized that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed.

"No country, organization or individual should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should not dream of crossing the red line on the Taiwan question without paying a price," Mao said.