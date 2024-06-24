﻿
News / Nation

China strongly warns against crossing Taiwan red line

Xinhua
  18:44 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated no country, organization, or individual should think they can cross the red line on the Taiwan question without facing consequences.
Xinhua
  18:44 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated on Monday that no country, organization, or individual should think they can cross the red line on the Taiwan question without facing consequences.

On June 21, the Chinese foreign ministry announced its decision to take countermeasures against US arms dealer Lockheed Martin Corp. and its executives.

In response to a related query during a daily press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said the US arms sales to Taiwan have seriously violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, meddled in China's internal affairs, and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. She added that China has taken countermeasures against the relevant company and its executives involved in the arms sales in accordance with the law.

Mao emphasized that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and the first red line that cannot be crossed.

"No country, organization or individual should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should not dream of crossing the red line on the Taiwan question without paying a price," Mao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     