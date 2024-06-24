﻿
China's top court releases judicial explanation on anti-monopoly litigation

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-24
The Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday issued an updated judicial explanation on anti-monopoly civil litigation to maintain fair competition and order in the market and uphold judicial justice and efficiency.

The judicial interpretation consists of 51 articles, making provisions for matters such as anti-monopoly civil litigation procedures, monopoly agreements, abuse of market dominance and civil liabilities for monopolistic behaviors.

The judicial interpretation adapts to new forms of business and new challenges of international competition and makes updates based on experience and theoretical research, said Tao Kaiyuan, vice president of the SPC.

On the same day, the SPC released five typical anti-monopoly cases that have been concluded by courts recently. The cases will serve as reference for understanding and applying the Anti-monopoly Law and the judicial interpretation.

Official data shows that Chinese courts nationwide concluded 977 anti-monopoly civil cases of first instance between 2013 and 2023.

The judicial explanation will take effect on July 1.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
