Vice governor of Yunnan under investigation

Li Shisong, vice governor of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Tuesday.

Li, also a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Committee and deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Yunnan provincial government, is investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.